Cold Weather Vehicle Care Tips To Keep You Moving

Tim Giokas knows that a few simple tips will keep vehicles running right.

Generally speaking, cold weather and automobiles have a less than perfect relationship.

In order to keep your car or truck running at the top of its game when the temperature drops, there are some tried and true rules you can follow. We spoke to Tim Giokas from Band City Auto in Moose Jaw, and among the pieces of advice he offered was the importance of keeping the vehicle plugged in.

"That block being warm definitely helps matters, but if you go back years ago, you had to go out and pump the vehicle a couple of times and keep your fingers crossed that it would crack on the first shot. Now with fuel injection, it meters the right amount in and they usually fire up instantaneously".

And the cost of staying plugged in now stays in control. Giokas told us "Energy was always a big concern back then, we thought our power bill would skyrocket (from having the car plugged in) but most cars now have thermostatically controlled cords so it takes the block heater to a certain temperature and then shuts off your power usage".

It also remains important to give your vehicle a moment or two to come to life when it's cold.

"Nothing moves properly when it's cold," Giokas said, "so a good three to five minutes worth of warm up to get the oil broken loose and the coolant a little warmer is definitely a good idea".

And When you're hitting the road in the cold weather, safety is job one.

"You can get stuck in a blizzard or slide into the ditch so you want to make sure you have candles, blankets, a shovel, some bottled water, and even a tin cup if you need to melt some snow. And make sure you have a full charge on your cell phone too before you hit the highway. Communication is key, at least if you can call for help somebody can get to you".

