Residents Displaced After Fire On Woodlily Drive

Emergency crews were called to the Woodlily Apartments Tuesday afternoon at 4:45pm for a report of a fire, that started in the laundry room of the building.

Due to the blaze residents of the apartment complex were evacuated, with some displaced due to the extensive damage to some suites in the building.

"Were deployed local volunteers and they met with the displaced families and provided assistance to them in the form of somewhere to stay as well as provided support for food and clothing replacement," explained Red Cross according to Outreach Coordinator Natascha Thoennes.

She said that things are under control at the moment, thanks to volunteers who jumped to action when they received notice of the emergency.

"But of course all of our responses are 100% donation... so any help financially to the Canadian Red Cross, or we're always looking for volunteers that can respond (with) short notice to people in the community."

According to Thoennes six people have been displaced because of the fire and damage caused.

Fire and police investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire.