Keeping The Kids Busy In The Cold Winter Weather

Rogers Hometown Hockey January 7 & 8 in Moose Jaw

Join us downtown for Rogers Hometown Hockey for free family fun! More info here...

Details
If you are looking for things to do to keep the kids busy in the cold weather, here are a few ideas....

THE YARA CENTER in Moose Jaw offers Toddler Turf Time from 9-3 M-F.  It's free for kids under 5 and the turf is full of toys for them to play with.  In addition, the Yara Center offers open turf times every day for just $6 per person, complete with the use of sporting equipment like footballs and frisbees.

The WESTERN DEVELOPMENT MUSEUM on the north end of the city is open from 9-5 and offers kids a chance to learn about the history of transportation in the province of Saskatchewan.  The attractions include dozens of vintage cars and airplanes and a full-size train, in addition to other historical displays. A special $25 family rate get's Mom and Dad in with the kids.  

On the other end of the city, THE SOUTH HILL BOWLING CENTER offers Rock and Glow bowling on the weekends, Saturday and Sunday afternoons and Friday and Saturday nights.  There are also YBC leagues for youth on Saturday.

And in Crescent Park, the MOOSE JAW PUBLIC LIBRARY is offering a variety of kids programs.  Assistant Head Librarian Jessie Marchinko explains.

"On the third Wednesday of the month, we have a marker night where kids can come and learn science, technology, and math skills through experiments.  Then on the last Wednesday we have our Tween Activity Council where they can come and enjoy treats, they can hang out, and get to have their say in the different programs that the library runs".  

And if you want to bundle up and have some fun outside the city has a number of OUTDOOR SKATING RINKS ready to go.  For the link to that information click here.

If you have ideas to share to keep the kids busy, share them here.

 

 

Rogers Hometown Hockey January 7 & 8 in Moose Jaw

Join us downtown for Rogers Hometown Hockey for free family fun! More info here...

