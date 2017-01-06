Police Pick Up Impaired Pair Thursday

A pair of incidents Thursday for the Moose Jaw Police involved people who had too much to drink.

According to the daily police report, at 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit the ditch near the road to the landfill at Highway 1 and Caribou Street East. The driver was arrested for impaired driving, breach of a court order and issued a ticket for open alcohol. The driver was held in cells until sober.

About ten minutes later, police were called again to a report of an intoxicated person. The person was found lying on the ground in the 0 block of High Street East. EMS attended and the subject was brought to the hospital for assessment.

