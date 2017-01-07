RCMP Warning Fishermen Of Thefts From Ice Fishing Shacks

Moose Jaw RCMP are sending out a reminder to those who have Ice fishing shacks at Buffalo Pound Lake, to lock up your valuables after some minor thefts have been reported.

RCMP say to secure anything of importance and to not leave any valuables unattended at the lake.

If you have any information regarding these thefts your asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or phone the Moose Jaw RCMP.