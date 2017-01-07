RCMP Say Phone Calls For Anti Bullying Campaign Not A Scam

Moose Jaw RCMP began an investigation after local residents raised concerns following some phone calls from someone claiming to be with the RCMP and was asking for donations supporting bullying prevention.

Some people were sure that they were being scammed, but after further research that is not the case.

"Checks were made on the number that showed up on the complainants phone Id and it does come back to the Canadian Police Association. Which is a true association in Canada," explained Sgt. Tim Schwartz.

He added that it's routine for this group to contact people looking for financial support from residents.

"We've been able to determine that they do a number of campaigns or they look for donations for various types of fundraisers, one type (being) bullying awareness."

Schwartz says they may have been overly aggressive in their sales pitch, prompting the concerns.