SEMSA On Board With Transition To 1 Health Authority

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

With many people and medical professionals still processing the information of the provincial government's announcement to change from 12 separate health regions into one health authority earlier this week... The Saskatchewan Emergency Medical Services Association(SEMSA) is remaining optimistic and looking forward to the future.

"We do support the initiative and we support that we're part of it. We are certainly looking towards what else would come out, as we all know the details will dictate how that impacts the services that are being provided today, service providers and certainly front-line professionals. As we work through to get answer to (our) questions, we continue to work with the government to try and achieve their goals," explained SEMSA President Kyle Sereda. 

The SEMSA stated they anticipated the change to one health authority since August of last year, but still have a lot of questions to ask the provincial government.

"What we're doing today and how do we get to where we want to go, until we know what that end result looks like, all of our questions are around how we do manage that transition. We hope to be apart of the transition consultation, as a stake holder and a service delivery provider, thus far the government has been very transparent in working with us."

As many have voiced their concerns over the recent announcement, the SEMSA are welcoming the change, hoping it will aide in paramedics being able to provide residents with the most efficient medical services.

Sereda said they're hoping this transition would eliminate shortfalls the EMS currently face.

"If we're able to have a larger governing system that would allow us to work towards being more effective with our responses and one of the things that we would be able to utilize differently would be paramedics and their responses towards trying to connect patients with services in their local area that might better serve them."

He added that being able to have the resources to treat patients in their home would be another proactive idea to address moving forward.

The SEMSA represents 75 of the 104 EMS operations throughout Saskatchewan.

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

More Local News

Doctor Warns Against Overdoing it When Shoveling

Before you pick up a shovel to get rid of the snow, a local doctor has some advice. Moose Jaw's Dr. Fauzi Ramadan says there is danger in shoveling snow, especially for senior citizens or those with…

Semi Rollover Near Belle Plaine Monday

Travel conditions continue to be treacherous in spots of the Trans Canada highway Monday afternoon. Since snow started falling Monday morning in the Moose Jaw region, highway driving has been…

City Crews Dealing With Snow

Some snow removal is underway in Moose Jaw. In a news release sent Monday afternoon, Communications Manager Carol Reynolds-Wittman explained that crews had begun removing snow from Thatcher Drive and…

School Boards Watch Amalgamation Talk

The announcement last week that 12 health regions will become one mega health authority for the province of Saskatchewan has the local Prairie South School Division speaking out. Board Vice Chair Tim…

Another Wintery Monday - Be Careful

Welcome to Monday January 9th. As we start another week, winter weather and winter driving are front and center in southern Saskatchewan. A winter storm system is taking it's toll over most of the…

Moose Jaw Police Issue Warnings Regarding Vehicle Warmup

Moose Jaw Police are warning residents of the risks and situations that could arise when letting your vehicle warm up in winter. "Sometimes we see it where cars are left running (and) people run in…

Hometown Hockey Leaves a Mark (VIDEO)

It was frosty and fun! Rogers Hometown Hockey wrapped up Sunday night in downtown Moose Jaw, closing out a fun filled weekend that celebrated family and out love for the game. The cold didn't keep…

Minor Hockey Receives Boost From Scotiabank At Hometown Hockey

Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend certainly put smiles on local families faces, but the ones you won't be able to wipe away for a while will be the Moose Jaw Minor Hockey Association after receiving a…

Local Group Hosts Candidates Forum Despite Metis Election Being Postponed

It's been a few years since there has been an election for the Provincial Metis Council, due to what some are calling dissension in the provincial ranks. Unfortunately, those who are eligible to vote…

Cold Conditions Continue

Keep the toque and mittens by the door. We're in for another week of arctic air in Saskatchewan. Daytime highs will fluctuate a bit this week as we bounced from just below normal to ten degrees…

RCMP Warning Fishermen Of Thefts From Ice Fishing Shacks

Moose Jaw RCMP are sending out a reminder to those who have Ice fishing shacks at Buffalo Pound Lake, to lock up your valuables after some minor thefts have been reported. RCMP say to secure anything…

Hometown Hockey Takes Over Downtown Moose Jaw

Despite temperatures in the neighborhood of -30 a good crowd made it's way to downtown Moose Jaw Saturday afternoon for day #1 of Rogers Hometown Hockey. The festival celebrating the great Canadian…

Winter Road Conditions Behind Fender Benders

According to the report from the Moose Jaw Police, between Friday and Saturday, there were a number of minor accidents around the city. Even though we haven't had a significant snow fall for a while,…

RCMP Say Phone Calls For Anti Bullying Campaign Not A Scam

Moose Jaw RCMP began an investigation after local residents raised concerns following some phone calls from someone claiming to be with the RCMP and was asking for donations supporting bullying…

SEMSA On Board With Transition To 1 Health Authority

With many people and medical professionals still processing the information of the provincial government's announcement to change from 12 separate health regions into one health authority earlier…

School Boards Association Chair Speaks Out Against More Amalgamation

The Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA) is urging us to tell the government our wishes as it comes to school board governance. Before Christmas, the Perrins report on our education system…

Hometown Hockey Weekend Starts With 15 Wing Face-off

Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend officially began Friday night with a skating event at 15 Wing Moose Jaw. A film crew from Rogers Sportsnet was there to capture members of the military base, and their…

Questions Surround DFFH Consultant Choices

In its search for answers, Moose Jaw's Downtown Facility and Fieldhouse (DFFH) board has opened itself up to questions. Thursday morning, the DFFH board approved the hiring of two consultants to…

Police Pick Up Impaired Pair Thursday

A pair of incidents Thursday for the Moose Jaw Police involved people who had too much to drink. According to the daily police report, at 8 p.m. police responded to a report of a vehicle that had hit…

Moose Jaw's Newest Police Recruit Sworn In

Constable Melanie Ziffle is the newest member of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS). The Moose Jaw woman was introduced at a swearing in ceremony at Police headquarters Thursday afternoon, and was…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Rogers Hometown Hockey Setup Underway in Downtown Moose Jaw

Five Hills Health Region Issues Statement on Amalgamation

DFFH Hires Consultants

NDP Opposition Responds to Health Amalgamation Announcement

Camping More Costly in Saskatchewan in 2017

Moose Jaw's New Year's Baby Introduced

Chamber Selects Citizen & Group of the Year Nominees

MJ Man Arrested In Regina

Health Minister Speaks to Amalgamation Decision

Residents Displaced After Fire On Woodlily Drive

One Youth Dead After Crash On Highway Near Grenfell

Cold Weather Vehicle Care Tips To Keep You Moving

Keeping The Kids Busy In The Cold Winter Weather

Big Changes In Health Care - Province to Move to One Health Authority

Moose Jaws Most Popular Baby Names Of 2016.

A Reminder - Keep Your Pets Safe In Cold Weather

Delays in Escaping the Cold

Health Region Report Expected

Mayor Tolmie Wants More

New Programs Announced At The MJ Public Library

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Legion Cribbage

10 January 2017 1:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Moose Jaw Diabetes Support Group

10 January 2017 7:30 pm

Moose Jaw Providence Place - Rose Room





3 Sound Meditations with Claudette and Glenda Lee

11 January 2017 5:30 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St E Moose , Moose Jaw





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

11 January 2017 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Login