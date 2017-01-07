Hometown Hockey Takes Over Downtown Moose Jaw

Despite temperatures in the neighborhood of -30 a good crowd made it's way to downtown Moose Jaw Saturday afternoon for day #1 of Rogers Hometown Hockey.

The festival celebrating the great Canadian game is happening on Main St., starting at Manitoba St in the south, and lining two city blocks up to High Street in the north. In between those two points are a number of family friendly events including puck shoots, ball hockey games, video displays, an live music stage, interactive entertainment and much more. Legendary NHL tough guys Dave "The Hammer" Schultz and Dave "Tiger" Williams are also on location signing autographs. Hometown Hank is the official mascot of Rogers Hometown Hockey.

Hometown Hockey in Moose Jaw is stop number twelve on a twenty four city national tour that visits a different community every Sunday night during the hockey season. The event features live broadcasts from downtown on Rogers Sportsnet, and culminates with the Hometown Hockey broadcast Sunday night live from downtown and the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Ottawa Senators. A special heated viewing tent will be set up for the game.

In addition to bringing the travelling show to the friendly city, Rogers also donated $15,000 to Moose Jaw Minor Hockey.

Discover Moose Jaw will continue to cover Hometown Hockey through the weekend with a complete re-cap on Monday.