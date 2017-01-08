Local Group Hosts Candidates Forum Despite Metis Election Being Postponed

It's been a few years since there has been an election for the Provincial Metis Council, due to what some are calling dissension in the provincial ranks.

Unfortunately, those who are eligible to vote will have to wait a little longer as this year's anticipated election has been postponed. The previous Electoral Officer stepped down because of unforeseen health reasons, forcing things to be pushed back and the process of finding someone to fill the position to start.

This election will have a vote for 12 regional representatives, a President, Vice President and Secretary after a second date is announced.

Funding was lost back in 2014 because of what might be seen as mismanagement, there were disagreements resulting in procedures being halted and which led to missed required assemblies.

"Therefore we're going to have new candidates and a new election. An election that's supposed to be run the proper way, hopefully we get some people in there that are going to work with the local levels in all of Saskatchewan,"said the Vice President of the new Southern Plains Metis Local #160, Laverne Trudel.

The new Southern Plains Metis Local #160 is a non-profit group that is attempting to bring together Metis residents of Moose Jaw and surrounding areas. With hopes of providing resources and training for Metis people following the election and once funding is restored.

Trudel said dignitaries and officials will be gathering in Saskatoon on February 18th and 19th for a general assembly, he's hoping they will then have a date set for the election and will have appointed a new Electoral Officer.

Gearing up for the election despite set backs, the new Southern Plains Metis Local #160 held an all candidates forum at the Moose Jaw Army and Navy Vets building on High Street on Sunday.

They will also be hosting their own general meeting on January 22nd at 1:30pm at Cornerstone Christian School.