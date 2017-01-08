Minor Hockey Receives Boost From Scotiabank At Hometown Hockey

Rogers Hometown Hockey weekend certainly put smiles on local families faces, but the ones you won't be able to wipe away for a while will be the Moose Jaw Minor Hockey Association after receiving a big financial boost.

Minor Hockey was presented with a $15,000 cheque from Scotiabank on Saturday during the activity filled weekend.

"It's so important for the youth in town to be able to have something to get involved in and i know the struggles that can be when you have kids involved in sports. It was really exciting to be able to do that," exclaimed Moose Jaw Scotiabank Branch Manager, Kathy Carey.

Minor Hockey president Ron Jukes agreed with Carey, saying having a child participate in a sport can be costly and funds like this are tremendously helpful.

"We could really use it, hockey is a very expensive sport now and the support of Scotiabank is incredible...$15,000 can go a long way."

Jukes said this money could help throughout the Association.

"That's equivalent of at least two sets of jerseys and that's huge. We're replacing jerseys every three years for how many teams... that's a lot."

Rogers Hometown Hockey events continue through Sunday, finishing with the viewing party with Ron MacLean and Tara Slone for the game between the Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators.