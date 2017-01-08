Winter Road Conditions Behind Fender Benders

According to the report from the Moose Jaw Police, between Friday and Saturday, there were a number of minor accidents around the city.

Even though we haven't had a significant snow fall for a while, the snow has been packed down and turned to ice throughout this cold snap, making it quite slick for drivers and commuters, especially in the mornings.

One accident occure just after 6:30pm for a vehicle following another too close resulting in accident of $7,000 damage.

To see the full police report click here.

The highway hotline was also reporting swirling and drifting snow Sunday for highways surrounding Moose Jaw.