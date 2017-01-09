Cold Conditions Continue

Keep the toque and mittens by the door. We're in for another week of arctic air in Saskatchewan.

Daytime highs will fluctuate a bit this week as we bounced from just below normal to ten degrees colder from day to day, but the common trend will be the wind chill factor that will keep things feeling brisk until the weekend. While nothing extreme in terms of the wind, even a breeze approaching 20km per hour will make it fell more like -30 at times.

The good news is that a warm front should move in on Friday taking us back to normal to end the week and then well above normal for the weekend. Forecasters say we could see -5 by Saturday.