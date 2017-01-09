Hometown Hockey Leaves a Mark (VIDEO)

It was frosty and fun! Rogers Hometown Hockey wrapped up Sunday night in downtown Moose Jaw, closing out a fun filled weekend that celebrated family and out love for the game.

The cold didn't keep fans away as the downtown area kept busy all weekend long, starting with the Moose Jaw Warriors game Friday night and continuing through Sunday evening with the main events.

Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie was pleased with local attendance and said the event was terrific exposure.

"I think it showcases who we are, showcases that we are the Friendly City, showcases that we love community, that we love to get together and that we rally around our hockey teams."

Rogers left behind a parting gift for the city, a framed Hometown Hockey jacket signed by Sportsnet stars Ron MacLean and Tara Slone. The event also made a major donation to minor hockey, providing a $15,000 cheque from Scotiabank on Saturday.