Another Wintery Monday - Be Careful

Welcome to Monday January 9th.

As we start another week, winter weather and winter driving are front and center in southern Saskatchewan. A winter storm system is taking it's toll over most of the southern part of the province and we shouldn't expect much change for the next 18 hours at least.

Today will bring up to 5cm of snow, with winds to blow it around, and drive the wind chill values down to about -28. Another 2-4 cm of snow could fall tonight with more blowing snow and windchills making it feel colder than -30.

A check on the highway hotline map shows winter driving conditions on roads all around the province, and callers to DiscoverMooseJaw have told us the same thing. In addition, streets in town are very slippery with a number of near miss accidents at intersections.

One caller from north of Moose Jaw was travelling into the city on highway #2 and reported "there's lots of snow and blowing snow and reduced visibility so everyone should be careful out there".

The story was similar on the #1 highway where a caller told us of a problem half way between Regina and Moose Jaw. "It's on the #1 around the Belle Plaine Bridge there are a couple of cars that skidded into the ditch and traffic was slowing down to about 40km to pass them. It's kind of hard to see, that's the worst of it".

For the latest highway conditions click the road report link at DiscoverMooseJaw.com.