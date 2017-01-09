City Crews Dealing With Snow

Some snow removal is underway in Moose Jaw.

In a news release sent Monday afternoon, Communications Manager Carol Reynolds-Wittman explained that crews had begun removing snow from Thatcher Drive and Diefenbaker Drive near the Wigmore hospital.

She added that "city crews will continue to watch the snowfall levels and activate crews as necessary to ensure the safety of our streets," and that "more comprehensive removal" will begin Tuesday at 5 a.m.

There are currently two sanding trucks patroling the city, with a third on standby.

According to city policy, "15 cm of snow is required for an emergency plowing to be activated. However, this timing is affected by the type of snowfall (eg. light and fluffy vs heavy and wet) and other conditions."

The policy indicates that priority areas are cleared once 5cm has fallen, but that typically occurs after the snow has stopped (following morning). The priority #1 areas in Moose Jaw are Thatcher, Diefenbaker, Highland Rd, Main St., 9th Ave. NE and NW, 1stAve. NE and NW, Manitoba Expressway, 1st Ave SE, Main S, 4th Ave. SW, most of Coteau, High St, Saskatchewan St. and Caribou St. W.

Downtown sidewalks will be cleared Tuesday morning as well.