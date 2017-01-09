Semi Rollover Near Belle Plaine Monday

Travel conditions continue to be treacherous in spots of the Trans Canada highway Monday afternoon.

Since snow started falling Monday morning in the Moose Jaw region, highway driving has been difficult due to blowing snow, icy patches and snow buildup in the passing lanes.

There were reports of vehicles hitting the ditch around Belle Plaine Monday morning, and around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon a semi-trailer flipped on the north side of the westbound lane of highway #1. Police and EMS crews were responding, but no word on any injuries at this point. The Saskatchewan Highways camera by Moose Jaw shows reduced visibility Monday afternoon

If you have any updates on road conditions or anything else weather-related, you can send information and pictures using the Submit News link at Discover Moose Jaw.