Doctor Warns Against Overdoing it When Shoveling

Before you pick up a shovel to get rid of the snow, a local doctor has some advice.

Moose Jaw's Dr. Fauzi Ramadan says there is danger in shoveling snow, especially for senior citizens or those with underlying medical conditions. He says to exercise caution when heading out with shovel in hand.

"If you find yourself short of breath, or getting chest tightness, just stop," advised Ramadan. "You can (spread out the shoveling) over an hour, rather than doing it over 15 minutes. Unless it's very cold - then don't do it at all."

What is "very" cold, according to Ramadan?

"More than minus ten, usually you shouldn't be doing too much in that temperature outside. Especially if you have a heart condition or a lung condition," he suggested.

However, Ramadan reminds us that anyone of any age should still engage in physical activity - we just need to know where the line between doing it and overdoing it rests.

"We need everybody to continue doing physical activity, but you have to be careful and don't do things that can be harmful," says Ramadan. "Anything, if you take it to extremes, can be harmful."