Sanding and Snowplows - City Doing What They Can To Combat Icy Streets

Sanding trucks and snowplows continue to populate traffic lanes in Moose Jaw.

About half a foot of snow has fallen this week, prompting snow removal procedures and regular application of sand and salt to combat icy streets.

Director of Engineering Services for the city, Josh Mickleborough, says our mixture contains a healthy dose of salt.

"We're actually slightly higher than the average amount used by other municipalities. Of course the effectiveness of it does depend on the temperature of the air, and the ice (the sand) is on top of."

That lack of effectiveness in cold temperatures has other municipalities looking into the use of liquid salt, which can penetrate ice in extreme cold. The City of Regina announced this week they would begin trying liquid salt on their roads this winter.

Mickleborough says Moose Jaw is always looking for ways to get better, and liquid salt could be considered seriously in the future, but there's nothing imminent.

"We're getting to the point where we're looking at ways to improve our operations, and certainly (liquid sand) is on our radar," said Mickleborough. "When we look at the purchase of new gravel trucks, we're making sure they're compatible with liquid containers. When the technology is right and there is the will of council, we would look at changing that service."

Mickleborough added they will be watching with interest how Regina's use of liquid salt pans out.

"We do communicate with other municipalities on a regular basis," he added. "You do want to ensure you don't embark upon a plan that has pitfalls that could be avoided."

In the meantime, the city continues to implement their plowing schedule. You can see it here.