Funding Announcement Means New Buses for Moose Jaw

The City of Moose Jaw will soon have new buses in their fleet.

Wednesday afternoon, Ralph Goodale, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Donna Harpauer, Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, announced more than $38.6 million for 28 new projects across Saskatchewan through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund and the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund.

Contained in that funding announcement was over $790,000 for the City of Moose Jaw to put towards purchasing new transit buses. That will cover 50% of the cost of the vehicles, with the rest coming from Moose Jaw's equipment reserve.

"We've been saving for the buses," said Director of Engineering, Josh Mickleborough. " This is a timely investment..we have the funding allocated to make up our share."

According to Communications Manager Carol Reynolds-Wittman:

· The City will be purchasing 4 new conventional buses to replace 4 current buses with the funding

· We will put out a tender for the buses when the provincial administrative paperwork is complete.

· Expected date of delivery is 10-12 months from award of tender

Mickleborough, says the new buses will replace the oldest buses currently in the fleet (the oldest have been in use for nine years) and will be similar to the one introduced by the city this past September.

"A shorter bus, more fuel efficient with air conditioning in the summer so we can improve the level of services our buses provide."

The City of Moose Jaw operates eight "regular" passenger buses in addition to five special needs units.

Reynolds-Wittman says they have a plan for the vehicles that will be taken out of service due to the new arrivals. "We will offer them as trade (as part of the tender) but if the supplier doesn't want them, we will sell them through 'GovBids'.