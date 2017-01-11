Some Snowy Calls In The Moose Jaw Police Report

The recent snow had Moose Jaw Police busy yesterday. The daily report shows several incidents related to the fresh powder. One being a call for an alleged assault on the 1200 block of Irving related to snow shovelling.

Police were also called to an area near Happy Valley Park for a snowmobile. Police are reminding residents that it's against the law to ride inside the city limits.

Later in the day they were called to Palliser Heights School. Neighbours were complaining about vehicles blocking driveways as they waited for their kids to get out from class.

And Police are also reminding us that we're responsible for making sure our vehicle windows are clear before driving away. Officers were called for a suspected impaired driver yesterday but it turned out the person just couldn't see properly because their windows were fogged up.

You can check out the daily police report every day on DiscoverMooseJaw.com right here.