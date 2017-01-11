City Reminding Us To Comply with "No Parking" Signs on Snow Routes

The City of Moose Jaw is urging residents to comply with the "No Parking" signs on plow routes.
The city says anyone that lives on a designated snow route that doesn't move their vehicles before plowing begins will have their vehicle towed.
They add that vandals have removed some "No Parking" signs from the snow routes, and are asking residents to alert their neighbours if they notice their vehicles remaining in the plow zone before the equipment moves in.
From a City of Moose Jaw media release, here is the updated schedule of snow removal on priority streets:
Thursday, January 12
1st Ave NW Saskatchewan St to Oxford St West Side
1st Ave NE Saskatchewan St to Oxford St West Side
Fairford St E 9th Ave NE to 4th Ave NE South Side
Fairford St W 2nd Ave NW to 9th Ave NW South Side
Main St S Manitoba St to Grandview St West Side
1st Ave SE Manitoba St to Grandview St West Side
Coteau St 4th Ave SW to 12th Ave SW South Side
Friday, January 13
Saskatchewan St W Main St to 9th Ave NW North Side
Caribou St W 1st Ave NW to thatcher Drive North Side
Monday, January 16
Saskatchewan St W Main St to 9th Ave NW South Side
Caribou St W 1st Ave NW to Thatcher Drive South Side