City Reminding Us To Comply with "No Parking" Signs on Snow Routes

The City of Moose Jaw is urging residents to comply with the "No Parking" signs on plow routes.

The city says anyone that lives on a designated snow route that doesn't move their vehicles before plowing begins will have their vehicle towed.

They add that vandals have removed some "No Parking" signs from the snow routes, and are asking residents to alert their neighbours if they notice their vehicles remaining in the plow zone before the equipment moves in.

From a City of Moose Jaw media release, here is the updated schedule of snow removal on priority streets:

Thursday, January 12

1st Ave NW Saskatchewan St to Oxford St West Side

1st Ave NE Saskatchewan St to Oxford St West Side

Fairford St E 9th Ave NE to 4th Ave NE South Side

Fairford St W 2nd Ave NW to 9th Ave NW South Side

Main St S Manitoba St to Grandview St West Side

1st Ave SE Manitoba St to Grandview St West Side

Coteau St 4th Ave SW to 12th Ave SW South Side

Friday, January 13

Saskatchewan St W Main St to 9th Ave NW North Side

Caribou St W 1st Ave NW to thatcher Drive North Side

Monday, January 16

Saskatchewan St W Main St to 9th Ave NW South Side

Caribou St W 1st Ave NW to Thatcher Drive South Side