Buses Cancelled Again

Just a little longer and we'll be out of the woods. The cold, snowy woods but better conditions lie ahead.

We're still in the deep freeze and last night that wind played a huge role in making things worse. Blowing snow and blizzard like conditions for some areas hit hard, making travelling difficult for some. The Saskatoon area had to deal with some of the worst and a reported windchill down around -50.

That system is still around this morning but is starting to slide into Manitoba. Behind it, lies more extreme wind chills below -40. Cornerstone Christian School, Prairie South and Holy Trinity have all cancelled their buses and parents are asked to find alternatives.

Warmer air will move in tonight as the mercury starts to rise but it'll take an extra day to recover. Warmer than normal conditions are still expected for the weekend.