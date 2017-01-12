Frostbite is a Real Concern

With the cold temperatures that have taken over most of Southern Saskatchewan recently, frostbite has become a real concern. Kyle Sereda is Chief of Moose Jaw & District EMS and is reminding us to take care of our bodies before problems arise.

"The first indications of frostbite is a feeling of numbness and tingling that one will experience in the extremities, most predominantly fingers, hands, toes, ears and nose that are more often exposed or have less ability to retain heat." said Sereda.

Warm clothing and covering exposed skin are the easiest ways to prevent frostbite, along with limiting your exposure to the elements if possible. Signs to watch for if you think you might have an issue include redness at first that will then become waxy and pale. Difficulty controlling fingers and loss of feeling.

The best way to treat frostbite according to Sereda is to simply get out of the cold conditions and let the problem area slowly warm back up. Avoid rubbing the skin as this can cause further damage and never use hot water to try to warm back up. In early cases of frostbite, room temperature or luke warm water can be used to aide in warming up with the help of a towel. Extreme cases will need to be treated by a medical professional.