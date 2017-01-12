Snow Business Picking Up

Dale Taylor says "there's been a lot of people find out that since they didn't use their snowblower last year, it isn't starting this year."

The owner of Band City Small Engine in Moose Jaw is one of the many local businesses that doesn't mind the recent snow and cold weather, especially in light of a very mild and dry winter in 2015-16.

He says it has taken until this recent batch of wintry weather for customers to get motivated.

"People were still a little hesitant, because we didn't get any snow last year so they were hoping we wouldn't get any this winter. It turns out that's not the case and people are changing the way they're doing things. They're starting to buy some new machines and drag their old ones in to get them fixed."

"There's been a steady line of people coming to the door for service and sales...we're trying to make up for last winter."

Interest in remote vehicle starters has also picked up with temperatures hitting the -40 degree range with the windchill factored in.

"As the weather gets colder, people tend to..make it a last-minute decision," said Reece Barrett, who owns Barrett Auto Service in Moose Jaw. "There are more people inquring about remote starters right now."

Barrett says the price range for an installed remote starter ranges between "$450-$1000", depending on a vehicle's security system, whether it's an automatic, standard or even a diesel because "there's more wiring, there's more parts..to make the vehicle work without the key."

He also says it's never to early to think about the benefits of using a remote starter in summer. "Lots of people have leather interior or black interior...when we do get 30 above you're not sitting in your shorts on a hot seat."