"Get Me Somewhere Warm"

Escaping the winter chill is a popular trend every year but in the last couple weeks business has been brisk at Marlin Travel.

Moose Jaw's Shannon Konihowksi has been helping to set up a lot of trips due to the cold snap but says their website has been busy too.

"If you really want the independence of booking your own trip, you can go on our website, book your trip and have your independence but we own your file so if you run into any problems, you still have us to come back to."

There doesn't appear to be a trend when it comes to a popular destination this year. Konihowksi says their biggest sellers are just simply warm destinations and while there are some great prices to be found, flights are booking fast because they are often used for multiple destinations now instead of just flying to one country.