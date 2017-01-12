Citizen And Group Of The Year Winners Announced

The 2016 Citizen & Group of the Year awards were handed out Thursday.

The annual event is sponsored by the Moose Jaw & District Chamber of Commerce, Golden West Broadcasting and CAE, the company responsible for NATO flight training at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

James Murdock was awarded Citizen of the Year for his work with the Moose Jaw Health Foundation and local sports organizations. In accepting the award, he said that Moose Jaw should be proud of the things that get accomplished in the community and that we should never take for granted the people who get them done. James Murdock (C) with CAE's Scott Greenough (L) and Chamber V-P Greg McIntyre (R)

"It's not about me, it's about the fine people who come together to do what we do...this is truly the best community to call home." Murdock said.

Hunger in Moose Jaw was given Group of the Year for their numerous programs that provide food to hungry school children and other nutritional supports to families.

Executive Director, Carol Acton accepted the honor on behalf of the group, but emphasized the team of others that it takes to get the work done.

"Hunger in Moose Jaw is a team and I have the good fortune of working with this wonderful staff everyday, and they're creative and smart and competent people who are just dedicated to the children and the families of this community."

And not only the staff, Acton went on to show her graditude to the volunteers, donors and board members who invest their time and money to helping others.

Moose Jaw's Heritage Advisory Committee also handed out two awards: Ottawa Real Estate took home an award for Restoration for work done to the exterior of their Main Street location, and local Elder Barb Fraser was given an award for Heritage Education.