Riverview Has A New Gym Floor

It has been about 6 months since there was a major flood in Riverview Collegiate that caused a lot of damage. A watermain break in July of last year caused extensive damage in Riverview, including the gym floor which needed to be completely replaced.

But after many months of work, the new gym floor will be unveiled at a ceremony on January 17th, and Physical Education teacher Jeff Kitts is very excited to show it off.

Because the damage occurred during summer, it didn't directly affect classes starting. However the damage to the gym floor did make things difficult for Kitts who had to think outside the box to keep kids active during school.

"We had to be really creative. The kids were awesome. We used our weight room, we used Empire's gym a little bit. Our credit phys ed class used some of the facilities within Moose Jaw. And we got really creative: hallway workouts, yoga DVDs, and things like that just to make sure that we were getting our daily physical activity."

Kitts said that they will continue to use some of those new activities even though they will now have access to the gym.

It has been a long process as they waited for work to be completed. And Kitts said he wasn't the only one getting anxious to use the new gym.

"The kids would love to see just someone working in the gym. It was like a step in the right direction. And for some of our kids, especially those in Grade 12 who are on the sport teams, were like 'You know what? I might be able to play a basketball game here before I graduate.'"

You can see the completed gym floor when they have the grand re-opening ceremony on Tuesday at 6:20, during the Senior Boys Basketball Game.