City Gets Annexation Approval From Province

The Saskatchewan government will allow the City of Moose Jaw to annex land from the R.M. of Moose Jaw No. 161.

The annexation is a major factor in the city's goal to create a new industrial park in Moose Jaw's southeast corner, and it was given final approval Thursday morning.

After some initial concerns from R.M. residents, the R.M. and city were able to come to an agreement in October, paving the way for the annexation application to be filed.

“This (annexation) has been in the works for more than a year and this is a testament to the strong working relationship we have with the RM of Moose Jaw,” stated Mayor Fraser Tolmie, who made the news public during his "State of the City" address at Thursday's 2016 Citizen & Group of the Year awards at the Heritage Inn.

In September, German company Canadian Protein Innovation made an offer to purchase land in the industrial park, with plans to build a $100-million protein processing plant.

According to the city, the last time they annexed land from the RM of Moose Jaw was in 2009, with the addition of Iron Bridge in the northwest area.