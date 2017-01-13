Much Better Forecast

From wearing everything in the closet and then some, to a light jacket next week, we're in store for a major swing in the forecast.

Warmer air is now funnelling into the province, pushing out that nasty cold snap that saw an extreme windchill warning for the last three days. We've been dealing with below normal conditions for the entire start to the year so this change is more than welcome.

However, there is still some residual difficulty because of the cold. Cornerstone Christian School is telling us that their buses won't start right now so the morning run has been cancelled, they hope to have them running for the afternoon. At last word, buses were good to go for Holy Trinity but Prairie South has called off Lindale #16.

The new weather models show us slowly climbing back to normal starting Friday afternoon and then well above, likely hitting +4 by next week and possibly above normal for the rest of the month.