Outdoor Activities Will Rule the Weekend

With the turn in the weather and a lot of people suffering from cabin fever, outdoor activities will be popular this weekend. Tobogganing, cross country skiing, some skating or even snow shoeing, a lot of people will be heading for the outdoors as the cold snap breaks in Saskatchewan.

And you can do all of those things down in Wakamow Valley with CEO Margaret Moran expecting a busy weekend.

"We do clear our trails, if you don't feel comfortable going skiing or snowshoeing, you can always hit our trails that are plowed so you can clear walking."

Wakamow even has snow shoes that are free to borrow, you just need to visit their office on a weekday. Here's a map of some of the trails available for snow sports.

And, for those interested in tobogganing, here's a map of spots you can enjoy in Moose Jaw: