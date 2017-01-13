Heritage Advisory Awards Handed Out Thursday

An educator and an historic business were honoured Thursday by Moose Jaw's Heritage Advisory Committee (MJHAC) at the 2016 Citizen & Group of the Year awards.

Each year, the MJHAC recognizes local individuals and businesses for their dedication to preserving Moose Jaw's heritage.

However, this year's selection committee made history - for the first time ever they gave an award for Advocacy and Education.

The award was given to Barb Fraser, a local Elder who is the Cultural Advisor at Saskatchewan Polytechnic's Palliser campus.

"This is my home, and this is the place..when I was a child, I came to know and the incredible love by the people for this place," said Fraser. "I see the incredible love for a landscape, and what arises out of that is an incredible sense of community and family."

Ottawa Real Estate was given a Heritage Award for Restoration, thanks to a facelift of their historic downtown location last year.

Owner Derek McRitchie says it became literally unrecognizable.

"One of our caretakers was driving to the office and drive right past and didn't even notice the building," McRitchie said when accepting the award, adding "she realized she'd passed the building, parked her vehicle, then walked right past the building."

Ottawa Real Estate before the restoration (photo courtesy: Ottawa Real Estate)

Ottawa Real Estate after the restoration (photo courtesy: Ottawa Real Estate)