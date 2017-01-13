Increase in Flu Cases Prompts Push for More Vaccinations

The Five Hills Health Region is echoing the call for more people to take part in getting flu shots this month. Health officials say there were 590 lab-confirmed cases in the province between last September and January 7th, with 175 of those coming in the last week of December.

Medical Health Officer, Dr Mark Vooght says the threat of the flu is still very real despite the fact that winter is now half over.

"There's still a concern out there that a lot of people are unimmunized, for example, children less than five years of age in our health region, approximately 20% of them have been immunized."

Dr Vooght says the flu shot being used this year has been a good match for the strains of flu being found in the province. He says pharmacies, doctor's offices and the public health office all have some of the vaccine left.