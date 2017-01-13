City Tree Program Moves Into Iron Bridge

Homeowners in newer Moose Jaw subdivisions have a reason to start thinking of spring.

The City of Moose Jaw says properties in Iron Bridge are now able to receive "up to two" boulevard trees, at no cost.

West Park and Westheath properties are also eligible.

In a media release, the city says "trees are for planting on the city boulevards adjacent to private properties in these new subdivisions."

Homeowners have a variety of trees from which to choose, with those details and the application pamphlet available online.

March 31 is the deadline to make your application, and delivery will take place in May or June.

Those who receive trees will also be given instructions for planting and care of the new trees. After three years the City will assume maintenance of the trees.





