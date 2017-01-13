Coronach's Andrew Hiltz Named 2017's Saskatchewanderer (VIDEO)

A passion for people, photography and travel has landed Andrew Hiltz the job as Saskatchewanderer 2017.

The 27 year old from Coronach is excited and said it was his goal to become the next Wanderer.

"I started to think about what kind of job I'd like, and obviously photography has been a passion of mine for a long time, and I love meeting people. My favorite part of any job I've ever had, has basically been the people, so Saskatchewanderer was written down in my notepad about 9 months ago, "become the 20-17 Saskatchewanderer" and here we are".

When asked what motivated him to apply, Andrew said, "I'd say friends and family, they've been pushing me to do it since day 1. They thought I would be a good fit, and also just following the blog...they look like they're having so much fun, it was only a matter of time before I threw in an application. It seemed like a pretty good fit for me."

What made this opportunity such a great fit?

Andrew brings 5 years of world travelling experience, having been to Europe, Australia, and North and South America. He was grateful to work for a Coronach business, where he was able to take time to travel.

"I worked there for a handful of years, did a little bit of travelling between there. Had an awesome boss who allowed me the time to travel, a wonderful man. After that, I actually moved on and I lived out in Vancouver for a few months. Did a little bit of bartending, a little more travelling."

He also knows the value of social media, having used it in his previous travels so "mom knew where I was".

"This program is now in its 7th year. All of our past Wanderers have brought something special to the program and encouraged growth on the social media following; Andrew will be no exception. I look forward to following Andrew this year and discovering all there is to see and do in Saskatchewan," said Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

And what does he look forward to in the coming year?

"It has me very excited for the year ahead to explore a bit of the north and a lot of the parks I've never had an opportunity to experience in Saskatchewan as well, So I'm pretty pumped to get to do a little bit of camping and hiking in these new places that I'm unfamiliar with," Hiltz said.