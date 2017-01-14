Tree Pruning Begins in Moose Jaw

For the next month, City of Moose Jaw crews will be pruning trees.

The work is part of their annual Forest Maintenance Program, and involves city-owned trees on boulevards.

Crews will be out between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. daily in designated areas, and remind local residents to watch, and adhere to, the No Parking signs. Work could take between 2-3 days per block. The following blocks will be affected:

BLOCK STREET 1100 1 st Avenue North West 1000 Clifton Avenue 1100 Clifton Avenue 1200 Clifton Avenue 1100 7 th Avenue North West 1300 7 th Avenue North West 800 Monk Avenue 1000 Monk Avenue 1000 8 th Avenue North West 800 Elgin Avenue 1100 Elgin Avenue 1300 6 th Avenue North West 1300 Algoma Avenue 1300 Grafton Avenue 1300 Redland Avenue 200 Lillooet Street E 200 Home Street East 100 Maple Street East 200 Maple Street East Southside only 100 Elsom Street East 600 2 nd Avenue SE 300 Main Street South 400 Main Street South 600 Main Street South 700 & 800 Main Street South 200 Ominica Street West 200 Stadacona Street West

The City reminds the public to respect the No Parking areas to ensure the safe and efficient movement of the pruning crew and equipment.