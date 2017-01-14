Nominations for the 4th Annual Prism Awards Now Under Way

The Business Women of Moose Jaw are now accepting nominations for women in the community, for their 2017 PRISM Awards.

The awards highlight women of all ages who do amazing things in the Moose Jaw community, and there are 7 categories.

Crystal Froese, spokesperson for the awards said, "Women do pretty extraordinary things in our community. Whether that's as business leaders, in healthcare, volunteering... there's so many young women in our community that are doing incredible things at such young ages."

She also added that the awards are to recognize the great things being done by women of all ages here.

Categories include: Perserverance, Role Model, Influential, Successful, Mentor, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award and a Youth Achievement Award.

Froese said the winners will each receive a unique creation from Hilberg and Berk, "...they exclusively design a necklace that is only for this award, so it's not a piece of jewlery you can go out and buy. There's 7 of them but they're the only 7 out there."

Nominations can be submitted to the Business Women of Moose Jaw website http://www.businesswomenmoosejaw.com/prism-awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on March 11, 2017.