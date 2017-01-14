Moose Jaw Police Respond to Bear Spray Incident

Moose Jaw Police Service were dispatched to the scene where 2 adult males were involved in an altercation.

Just before 1am on Saturday, January 14, they responded to a report that an adult male made an attempt to use bear spray on a 2nd male.

The suspect was quickly located and taken into custody on outstanding warrants, and was then charged with assault with a weapon and carrying a prohibited weapon.

He will be release under several conditions and will appear in court on a later date.