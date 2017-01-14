Saskatchewan Park Camping Reservation Date Announced

Amidst the the freeze of winter, people are turning their attention to vacation plans and the province wants campers to know that reservations for provincial parks will open on Tuesday, April 4th on a first come-first serve basis.

Ken Cheveldayoff, Minister of Park, Culture and Sport for the province is anticipating a very busy year.

"The Federal Government, as part of the Canada 150 announcement has said the Federal Parks, the National Parks will be free entry, and so I think that will draw a lot of attention to parks and people will be interested in attending Saskatchewan parks, as well," he said.

Cheveldayoff added, "Our parks are a real jewel for the province and last year we had nearly 4 million visits to parks. It shows that Saskatchewan residents really value the parks and they feel that it's a good way for families, and individuals to go and to enjoy what we have to offer, in our parks."

The province wants residents to have ample time to prepare for their camping plans this summer, and released the launch schedule last week.

The province announced adjustments to the cost of camping earlier, and the Minister also wanted to give lots of time for people to familiarize themselves with the new fees for 2017.