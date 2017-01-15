City of Moose Jaw Crews to Start Hauling Snow

The City of Moose Jaw announced Friday that crews will begin piling and hauling snow from city streets tonight, Sunday, January 15.

Workers will be out overnight after 10pm, working on the downtown metered streets and around schools, as safety permits.

The work is likely to take 3-4 nights to complete and residents are asked to pay special attention, and heed NO Parking areas.

The list of streets can be found on the City's website