Major Warm Up Arrives After that nasty stretch of cold weather, this past weekend was gorgous and lot of people got outside to enjoy the area. Tobogan hills and skating rinks were busy with a good number of people heading…

Christmas Tree Pick Up Begins Monday The City of Moose Jaw will begin picking up Christmas trees Monday. They say crews will collect natural Christmas trees from your regular garbage pickup area, with the trees then being used for…

Coronach's Andrew Hiltz Named 2017's Saskatchewanderer (VIDEO) A passion for people, photography and travel has landed Andrew Hiltz the job as Saskatchewanderer 2017. The 27 year old from Coronach is excited and said it was his goal to become the next Wanderer.…

City of Moose Jaw Crews to Start Hauling Snow The City of Moose Jaw announced Friday that crews will begin piling and hauling snow from city streets tonight, Sunday, January 15. Workers will be out overnight after 10pm, working on the downtown…

Moose Jaw Search and Rescue is Looking to Build their Team - Gets Helpful Donation Moose Jaw Search and Rescue (SAR) is an organization that is made up of local residents and they are looking for more people power. Vice President, Fernend Paulhus explained their impact, "We are the…

Tree Pruning Begins in Moose Jaw For the next month, City of Moose Jaw crews will be pruning trees. The work is part of their annual Forest Maintenance Program, and involves city-owned trees on boulevards. Crews will be out between…

Nominations for the 4th Annual Prism Awards Now Under Way The Business Women of Moose Jaw are now accepting nominations for women in the community, for their 2017 PRISM Awards. The awards highlight women of all ages who do amazing things in the Moose Jaw…

The Moose Jaw YMCA Is Here To Help With Your New Year's Resolutions With the start of the new year comes a lot of resolutions focused on fitness and getting healthy. The Moose Jaw YCMA understands that and is all set for one of their busiest times of the year. Ashley…

City Tree Program Moves Into Iron Bridge Homeowners in newer Moose Jaw subdivisions have a reason to start thinking of spring. The City of Moose Jaw says properties in Iron Bridge are now able to receive "up to two" boulevard trees, at no…

Moose Jaw Police Respond to Bear Spray Incident Moose Jaw Police Service were dispatched to the scene where 2 adult males were involved in an altercation. Just before 1am on Saturday, January 14, they responded to a report that an adult male made…

Increase in Flu Cases Prompts Push for More Vaccinations The Five Hills Health Region is echoing the call for more people to take part in getting flu shots this month. Health officials say there were 590 lab-confirmed cases in the province between last…

Saskatchewan Park Camping Reservation Date Announced Amidst the the freeze of winter, people are turning their attention to vacation plans and the province wants campers to know that reservations for provincial parks will open on Tuesday, April 4th on…

Heritage Advisory Awards Handed Out Thursday An educator and an historic business were honoured Thursday by Moose Jaw's Heritage Advisory Committee (MJHAC) at the 2016 Citizen & Group of the Year awards. Each year, the MJHAC recognizes local…

Outdoor Activities Will Rule the Weekend With the turn in the weather and a lot of people suffering from cabin fever, outdoor activities will be popular this weekend. Tobogganing, cross country skiing, some skating or even snow shoeing, a…