Moose Jaw Search and Rescue is Looking to Build their Team - Gets Helpful Donation

Moose Jaw Search and Rescue (SAR) is an organization that is made up of local residents and they are looking for more people power.

Vice President, Fernend Paulhus explained their impact, "We are the eyes and the feet on the ground to go look for that individual, to bring them home. Sometimes we might have 5 people, one time we had 28 members."

He added that, "We're kind of on the backside, behind the scenes all the time. A resource to the city police, RCMP, and the fire department...when a lost person has gone missing, the city police or the RCs will call us, we do a call out and everybody meets at a certain location. We go looking..."

And of course, the bigger the group that is able to come look, means searches might not take as long.

"Within a half hour, from the time we called them out, and the whole search was done within the half hour because we found the individuals. And the more we can get, the better it is," Paulhus described the importance of having more people on the team.

There is training provided, based on levels of responsibility. Everywhere from the basics, to specialized training for team leaders.

Paulhus says there's lots of opportunities for training, "You know whether it's tracking, or when you get up to a search manager working right in the command unit with the police, there's bike teams, there's horse teams, quad teams, snow machine teams".

Moose Jaw SAR also recently was on the receiving end of a generous donation from CJay Trailers in Moose Jaw, who donated a cargo trailer to support SAR efforts.

"We were looking for a trailer for some of our equipment, and we went to Cjay...and they said 'we are donating one'," said Paulhus, who said the trailer is invaluable. "Usually when we head out of town for searches...we can't fit all (our gear) in the van. Even in town, we can always use it as a warm-up shack."

For further information, you can check out their webpage at mjsar.ca