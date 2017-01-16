Major Warm Up Arrives

After that nasty stretch of cold weather, this past weekend was gorgous and lot of people got outside to enjoy the area. Tobogan hills and skating rinks were busy with a good number of people heading to the lake to get in some ice fishing as well.

Conditions are going to warm up even more as the week continues. Forecasters say we could even reach 8 degrees midweek and then slowly come back down to normal for next week.

SaskPower is now reporting just how much of an impact that cold snap had on their infrastrcutre. The Crown Corporation says they hit 3747 megawatts of power use on Thursday afternoon, breaking a record set back on December 16th, during out last cold snap of 2016. But that's not all, as we also tied a for natural gas use on Thursday.