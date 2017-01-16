Moving Ahead with Annexation

The province is on board, approving the land annexation and now the planning will ramp up for Moose Jaw's new industrial park.

The city will get the land from the RM on the south side of our community with one major tenant already in the planning stages, a 100 million dollar processing plant that is in the process of securing financing.

City Manager Matt Noble says regardless of what happens with that project, the park will go ahead because other developers are interested. "There have been discussions with a few people."

"There are people who had previous interested and when they saw that things were moving forward, they reconnected with us... saying ok, we're a lot more serious now."

If things go according to plan, development of the land will start in March and as part of that developing, infrastructure will need to be run out to the land. The city has applied for a federal/provincial partnership in an attempt to secure some financing to pay for it.