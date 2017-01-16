Bearchell Competes For Miss Universe In Philippines

Moose Jaw's pageant queen has one more title in her sights.

Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, is competing for the crown at Miss Universe in the Philippines which will air at the end of the month.

She is already there taking part in events leading up to the competition, but detailed some fun she had with the Miss Universe film crew as they recorded local footage for a segment to be aired during the televised portion.

"I can't wait for everyone to see it on Fox, all the girls will say 'welcome to Australia' and there's the ocean in the background. For me, it zoomed in on my face for a profile and I said 'welcome to Canada' and when it zoomed out the big moose was in the background...Mac the Moose."

Bearchell noted that it was the first time the film crew had been to Canada, as it's the first time a Saskatchewan resident has been entered in the competition.

She's been in beauty competitions since she was 16, when she was crowned as Miss Teen Saskatchewan and credits her drive to continue to compete to her family, who she said has always encouraged her.

"One of my biggest supporters to do it is my brother Leighton...he told me 'why not now? You had success last year at Miss Super National', which was a grand slam pageant (and) I was the first runner-up for Canada. He said 'You're on a roll, why not chase after that dream?'"

Bearchell is now in her 5th year at the University of Saskatchewan and has one year left to become a lawyer, but is putting that all on hold to aspire for the ultimate title of Miss Universe.

Her platform has developed over the years and presently is focusing on helping young women with their body image.

"It's your personality that shines through, it's the aura that you give off, it's the reasons that you're there that are going to have you win the title. It doesn't matter about all those esthetic things and while that can be part of it to some extent, it's ultimately the person that you are that's going to allow you to win Miss Universe."

In total, Bearchell has completed 7 competitions, won 4 of them and placed in the top three in the rest.

You can watch her journey for the crown on Fox channel on January 29th.