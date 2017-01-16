CAE Contract Extension Keeps NFTC Operations in Moose Jaw Through 2023

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Last week CAE announced that they had signed a contract extension with Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) to continue NATO Flying Training at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The "modified contract" keeps CAE operations at the base through 2023, with an option for 2024.  

"It's great news for us (and) great news for Moose Jaw," said NATO Flying Training Program Manager Scott Greenough, who explained that CAE provides a number of services at 15 Wing. "We take care of the base facilities, we run the ground school program, we do the simulator training, and we do all of the maintenance and engineering on both the Hawk and the Harvard aircraft."

According to a CAE media release, the "modified contract" also includes upgrades and updates to the aircraft utilized at 15 Wing, including:

• Upgrades to the two existing CT-155 Hawk flight training devices (FTDs);
• Upgrades to the three existing CT-156 Harvard FTDs;
• Minor upgrades, ongoing maintenance and obsolescence management for the fleet of CT-155
Hawk aircraft;
• Minor upgrades, ongoing maintenance and obsolescence management for the fleet of CT-156
Harvard aircraft. scottgreenoughresizeScott Greenough announced the contract extension at the Citizen & Group of the Year luncheon, which CAE sponsored

Speaking to "obsolescence management", Greenough said "just like a car, stuff gets old in airplanes and stuff gets hard to find. We're going to make sure we do that (obsolescence management), as well as any sort of minor upgrades. The Hawk has a VCR tape in it that we use to record some of the mission materials. Who's using VCR tapes anymore? We may have to upgrade that system to the digital age."

Greenough says that CAE, which took over operations from Bombardier in fall of 2015, says they're pleased with the early returns of the business decision. 

"That's my primary objective, from my bosses, is to make sure the customer is satisfied. CAE had been typically a simulator and training company, and this is their first 'kick' at military flying. That was what the first year was about and we're pretty happy where we are. We have good relationships with local leadership on the DND side. We think we've got our feet under us and are happy with where we are and where we're going."

Greenough also reminds us that they are always on the lookout for locals to join their team. 

"There is an opportunity for people to work out here," Greenough stressed. "This is not a military institution exclusively.  We have 200 civilian employees....aircraft technicians, servicing technicians, simulator instructors, ground school instructors, we have folks working in finance, administration and human resources."

 

 

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

More Local News

Bearchell Competes For Miss Universe In Philippines

Moose Jaw's pageant queen has one more title in her sights. Miss Canada, Siera Bearchell, is competing for the crown at Miss Universe in the Philippines which will air at the end of the month. She is…

CAE Contract Extension Keeps NFTC Operations in Moose Jaw Through 2023

Last week CAE announced that they had signed a contract extension with Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) to continue NATO Flying Training at 15 Wing Moose Jaw. The "modified contract"…

City Set To Finish Main & Thatcher Turning Lanes

The City of Moose Jaw says they will finish work to the westbound turning lanes at the intersection of Main St. & Thatcher Drive this week. The project begins Tuesday with work on traffic lights and…

Ogema B&E Under RCMP Investigation

Coronach/Bengough RCMP are investigating a break-and-enter into a business in the town of Ogema. . Police say either one or multiple suspects broke a window and entered a business on the 100 block of…

Moving Ahead with Annexation

The province is on board, approving the land annexation and now the planning will ramp up for Moose Jaw's new industrial park. The city will get the land from the RM on the south side of our…

Major Warm Up Arrives

After that nasty stretch of cold weather, this past weekend was gorgous and lot of people got outside to enjoy the area. Tobogan hills and skating rinks were busy with a good number of people heading…

Christmas Tree Pick Up Begins Monday

The City of Moose Jaw will begin picking up Christmas trees Monday. They say crews will collect natural Christmas trees from your regular garbage pickup area, with the trees then being used for…

Coronach's Andrew Hiltz Named 2017's Saskatchewanderer (VIDEO)

A passion for people, photography and travel has landed Andrew Hiltz the job as Saskatchewanderer 2017. The 27 year old from Coronach is excited and said it was his goal to become the next Wanderer.…

City of Moose Jaw Crews to Start Hauling Snow

The City of Moose Jaw announced Friday that crews will begin piling and hauling snow from city streets tonight, Sunday, January 15. Workers will be out overnight after 10pm, working on the downtown…

Moose Jaw Search and Rescue is Looking to Build their Team - Gets Helpful Donation

Moose Jaw Search and Rescue (SAR) is an organization that is made up of local residents and they are looking for more people power. Vice President, Fernend Paulhus explained their impact, "We are the…

Tree Pruning Begins in Moose Jaw

For the next month, City of Moose Jaw crews will be pruning trees. The work is part of their annual Forest Maintenance Program, and involves city-owned trees on boulevards. Crews will be out between…

Nominations for the 4th Annual Prism Awards Now Under Way

The Business Women of Moose Jaw are now accepting nominations for women in the community, for their 2017 PRISM Awards. The awards highlight women of all ages who do amazing things in the Moose Jaw…

The Moose Jaw YMCA Is Here To Help With Your New Year's Resolutions

With the start of the new year comes a lot of resolutions focused on fitness and getting healthy. The Moose Jaw YCMA understands that and is all set for one of their busiest times of the year. Ashley…

City Tree Program Moves Into Iron Bridge

Homeowners in newer Moose Jaw subdivisions have a reason to start thinking of spring. The City of Moose Jaw says properties in Iron Bridge are now able to receive "up to two" boulevard trees, at no…

Moose Jaw Police Respond to Bear Spray Incident

Moose Jaw Police Service were dispatched to the scene where 2 adult males were involved in an altercation. Just before 1am on Saturday, January 14, they responded to a report that an adult male made…

Increase in Flu Cases Prompts Push for More Vaccinations

The Five Hills Health Region is echoing the call for more people to take part in getting flu shots this month. Health officials say there were 590 lab-confirmed cases in the province between last…

Saskatchewan Park Camping Reservation Date Announced

Amidst the the freeze of winter, people are turning their attention to vacation plans and the province wants campers to know that reservations for provincial parks will open on Tuesday, April 4th on…

Heritage Advisory Awards Handed Out Thursday

An educator and an historic business were honoured Thursday by Moose Jaw's Heritage Advisory Committee (MJHAC) at the 2016 Citizen & Group of the Year awards. Each year, the MJHAC recognizes local…

Outdoor Activities Will Rule the Weekend

With the turn in the weather and a lot of people suffering from cabin fever, outdoor activities will be popular this weekend. Tobogganing, cross country skiing, some skating or even snow shoeing, a…

Much Better Forecast

From wearing everything in the closet and then some, to a light jacket next week, we're in store for a major swing in the forecast. Warmer air is now funnelling into the province, pushing out that…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Citizen And Group Of The Year Winners Announced

City Gets Annexation Approval From Province

Riverview Has A New Gym Floor

"Get Me Somewhere Warm"

Snow Business Picking Up

Frostbite is a Real Concern

Buses Cancelled Again

Funding Announcement Means New Buses for Moose Jaw

City Reminding Us To Comply with "No Parking" Signs on Snow Routes

Some Snowy Calls In The Moose Jaw Police Report

Sanding and Snowplows - City Doing What They Can To Combat Icy Streets

City Goes After Infrastructure Cash

Province Releases Health Savings Estimates

Frigid Conditions Impact Local Families

Provincial Income Tax Indexing Planned for 2018

RCMP Search For Suspect After Robbery In Assiniboia

Parks and Rec Facility Fees Staying The Same in 2017; Will Be Reviewed

Parking Restrictions Set for Wednesday as City Continues Snow Removal

Extreme Cold Warning Issued

Moose Jaw's Caitlyn Dixon Continues Her Makeup Journey at Home

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





Legion Cribbage

17 January 2017 1:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





TOPS Meeting St Andrews Church

17 January 2017 5:30 pm

St Andrews United Church, Moose Jaw





High Tea at West Park Crossing Co-hosted with Simpicitea Boutique & Tea Room

18 January 2017 2:30 pm

West Park Crossing Retirement Community





TOPS SK 2149 Wednesday Weekly Meetings

18 January 2017 6:30 pm

Alliance Church, Moose Jaw





Login