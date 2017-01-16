CAE Contract Extension Keeps NFTC Operations in Moose Jaw Through 2023

Last week CAE announced that they had signed a contract extension with Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) to continue NATO Flying Training at 15 Wing Moose Jaw.

The "modified contract" keeps CAE operations at the base through 2023, with an option for 2024.

"It's great news for us (and) great news for Moose Jaw," said NATO Flying Training Program Manager Scott Greenough, who explained that CAE provides a number of services at 15 Wing. "We take care of the base facilities, we run the ground school program, we do the simulator training, and we do all of the maintenance and engineering on both the Hawk and the Harvard aircraft."

According to a CAE media release, the "modified contract" also includes upgrades and updates to the aircraft utilized at 15 Wing, including:

• Upgrades to the two existing CT-155 Hawk flight training devices (FTDs);

• Upgrades to the three existing CT-156 Harvard FTDs;

• Minor upgrades, ongoing maintenance and obsolescence management for the fleet of CT-155

Hawk aircraft;

• Minor upgrades, ongoing maintenance and obsolescence management for the fleet of CT-156

Harvard aircraft. Scott Greenough announced the contract extension at the Citizen & Group of the Year luncheon, which CAE sponsored

Speaking to "obsolescence management", Greenough said "just like a car, stuff gets old in airplanes and stuff gets hard to find. We're going to make sure we do that (obsolescence management), as well as any sort of minor upgrades. The Hawk has a VCR tape in it that we use to record some of the mission materials. Who's using VCR tapes anymore? We may have to upgrade that system to the digital age."

Greenough says that CAE, which took over operations from Bombardier in fall of 2015, says they're pleased with the early returns of the business decision.

"That's my primary objective, from my bosses, is to make sure the customer is satisfied. CAE had been typically a simulator and training company, and this is their first 'kick' at military flying. That was what the first year was about and we're pretty happy where we are. We have good relationships with local leadership on the DND side. We think we've got our feet under us and are happy with where we are and where we're going."

Greenough also reminds us that they are always on the lookout for locals to join their team.

"There is an opportunity for people to work out here," Greenough stressed. "This is not a military institution exclusively. We have 200 civilian employees....aircraft technicians, servicing technicians, simulator instructors, ground school instructors, we have folks working in finance, administration and human resources."