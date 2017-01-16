City Set To Finish Main & Thatcher Turning Lanes

The City of Moose Jaw says they will finish work to the westbound turning lanes at the intersection of Main St. & Thatcher Drive this week.

The project begins Tuesday with work on traffic lights and the installation of lane lines so the lane that is currently closed can open.

According to a media release, "crews will be setting up barricades to redirect traffic while some work is completed" that will open the dual left-turning lanes.

Both drivers and pedestrians in the area are asked to slow down and respect detour signs and barricades while work continues.

Construction of the reconfigured Thatcher Drive, which included traffic changes heading both east and west from Main St., began in October of 2015.