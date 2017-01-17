Warm Weather May Mean Rooftop Ice Dams

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Southeast Saskatchewan has experienced one of the snowiest winters to date, which has already forced residents to be constantly shoveling snow and keeping vents clear of build-up.

The one positive thing about the very cold temperatures we've also seen is that there have been no issues to deal with yet for melting snow. However, that is about to change.

Sunshine and daily highs of above zero are in the forecast for next week, which will most certainly cause melting. And with plenty of snowfall on the rooftops of homes, this could cause a problem.

Homeowners are being advised to clear the snow off their roofs before it melts to avoid an ice dam.

"Ice dams can cause significant damage to the walls, ceiling and insulation of your home, even damaging the contents of your home in some cases," said Don Thompson, Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of SGI Canada. "No one wants to find themselves in that situation. The good news is that there are some fairly simple things you can do now to help stop ice dams from forming and prevent an insurance claim down the road."

Ice dams can form when temperatures fluctuate below and above the freezing point. If the snow on the roof melts, but can’t drain properly, it can pool and then re-freeze, forming an ice dam.

A few things you can do to prevent this:

•Keep the amount of snow on your roof to a minimum. Use a roof rake or hire a professional to clear the snow away – for safety reasons, don’t go up on the roof yourself.

•Keep gutters and downspouts free of snow, ice buildup and icicles so there’s a ready path for melting snow and ice to drain.

•Ensure your attic is properly insulated and ventilated to prevent heat from inside your home leaking into the attic and causing snow on the roof to melt. A roofing contractor can provide assistance if needed.

"Coverage for ice dams is not automatically included with every home insurance policy, so it’s important to talk to your insurance broker to find out if you have coverage in place should you need it,” said Thompson. “Just keep in mind the coverage has to be in place before damage occurs, so it’s a good idea to have that conversation with your broker sooner rather than later."

If you have an ice dam that does result in damages, do what you can to prevent further damage and contact your insurance broker as soon as possible to file a claim.

×

City’s Christmas Tree Recycling Program

City crews will picking up natural trees for recycling beginning January 16. More info...

More Local News

Habitat For Humanity Looks to Expand in 2017

Moose Jaw's chapter of Habitat for Humanity are gearing up for what hopefully will be a big year, with a goal of building two houses this year. For the last six years, the group has been focused on…

2016 Real Estate Numbers In - Sales Slightly Down, Prices Marginally Up

Fewer homes were sold in Moose Jaw region last year than in 2015. The Association of Regina Realtors (ARR) released their year-end numbers last week, and say 619 residential properties in the…

Another Beautiful Day

It started with a sunrise that could stop traffic and continued with record breaking conditions. Moose Jaw and Southern Saskatchewan were treated to another spring like day, despite it still being…

Slumping Forces City to Close Alley and Adjust Pickup Procedure

Slumping and erosion along an alleyway on 4th Avenue SW has forced the City of Moose Jaw to adjust their waste and recycling pickup procedure. According to a media release, safety concerns for the…

Wall Says Online Poll Backs Up His Claims

The issue of a Carbon Tax was top of mind for the Saskatchewan Party coming into the new year and the Premier has some new communication in his fight against the Prime Minister. Between January 9th…

31 Medical Mission Surgeries Sponsored with Fundraiser

Moose Jaw's Medical Mission to Guatemala team received a big boost to their efforts this past weekend. Saturday night, a fundraising concert was held for the group of local medical professionals that…

Tips to Stop Smoking on "Weedless Wednesday"

Some people use National Non-Smoking Week to kick the habit, but even more so on "Weedless Wednesday". This week (January 15-21) is used to recognize the importance of quitting smoking, highlighting…

Remember Snowmobile Safety Tips Before You Ride

Last week's snow, combined with warmer weather, made for ideal conditions for snowmobilers. But as riders head out, there are a few tips the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association would like people to…

Price Hike Coming For Water Treatment Plant Customers

Some Buffalo Pound residents will see their water bills rise this year. SaskWater has announced a two-year rate adjustment for customers receving potable and non-potable water across the province,…

Craik Set to Tap Government Water Funding

David Ashdown says "it's a really exciting time". That may be an understatment to the residents of Craik, SK, of which Ashdown is the mayor. The community of about 450 people is located 86 kilometres…

RM is Pleased Annexation is Moving Ahead

With provincial approval done, the RM and City of Moose Jaw are now ready for the next phase in the new industrial park on the south side of the city. The land needs to change hands because the RM…

Weather Records Set Tuesday

Tuesday's warm weather meant new record high temperatures for seven Saskatchewan communities: Elbow 4.5 C - (3.8 C in 1958) Watrous 4.2 - (2.7 C in 2014) Maple Creek 13.4 C (10.6 C in 1923) Colins…

Premier Agrees with Ottawa on Health-Funding Deal

Despite earlier concerns, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall signed an agreement with the federal government for health care funding. The deal is for an additional 348.8-million dollars over 10 years --…

Wakamow Rotary Club Gives Back To Community

Moose Jaw's Wakamow Rotary Club finished up 2016 with six donations to local groups and organizations around the city. Chair of the Community Giving Committee for the club is Karen Hagel who…

Still Working to Replace the LIP

It's been three months since the LIP model was defeated in the referendum and there's still no program in place and still no funding model as we approach year two of cast iron replacement in Moose…

Warm Weather May Mean Rooftop Ice Dams

Southeast Saskatchewan has experienced one of the snowiest winters to date, which has already forced residents to be constantly shoveling snow and keeping vents clear of build-up. The one positive…

SARM Hopes for More Partnerships

The Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities is hoping to resurrect a program which was killed by the provincial government last year. Employees engaged in finding more ways for…

More Lotto Luck in Saskatchewan

A Saskatoon man is $5 million richer. Saskatchewan Lotteries announced Monday that 45-year old Curtis Mooney won the Lotto 6/49 draw from August 31, 2016, but only recently checked his ticket at the…

SaskTel Granted Permission for Wifi

On a path that will eventually lead to self driving cars on our streets, SaskTel has been granted permission to install Wifi hot spots on city own property but only their customers can access the…

CAE Contract Extension Keeps NFTC Operations in Moose Jaw Through 2023

Last week CAE announced that they had signed a contract extension with Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) to continue NATO Flying Training at 15 Wing Moose Jaw. The "modified contract"…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

Bearchell Competes For Miss Universe In Philippines

City Set To Finish Main & Thatcher Turning Lanes

Ogema B&E Under RCMP Investigation

Moving Ahead with Annexation

Major Warm Up Arrives

Christmas Tree Pick Up Begins Monday

Coronach's Andrew Hiltz Named 2017's Saskatchewanderer (VIDEO)

City of Moose Jaw Crews to Start Hauling Snow

Moose Jaw Search and Rescue is Looking to Build their Team - Gets Helpful Donation

Tree Pruning Begins in Moose Jaw

Nominations for the 4th Annual Prism Awards Now Under Way

The Moose Jaw YMCA Is Here To Help With Your New Year's Resolutions

City Tree Program Moves Into Iron Bridge

Moose Jaw Police Respond to Bear Spray Incident

Increase in Flu Cases Prompts Push for More Vaccinations

Saskatchewan Park Camping Reservation Date Announced

Heritage Advisory Awards Handed Out Thursday

Outdoor Activities Will Rule the Weekend

Much Better Forecast

Citizen And Group Of The Year Winners Announced

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Toddler Turf Time

23 June 2016 9:00 am - 23 June 2017 3:00 pm

YaraCentre, Moose Jaw





Scottish Country Dance Class

05 January 2017 7:00 pm - 18 May 2017 9:00 pm

Moose Jaw Public Library Herb Taylor Room 2nd floo





Taoist Tai Chi "try before you buy"

11 January 2017 6:00 pm - 28 January 2017 12:00 pm

St Andrew's United Church 60 Athabasca St W. Moose, Moose Jaw





Pilgrim's Progress Bible Study (teen to adult)

19 January 2017 7:00 pm

Moose Jaw Baptist Church





Legion Dart League

19 January 2017 7:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





LEGION FRIDAY NIGHT SUPPER

20 January 2017 5:30 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Shuffleboard at the Legion

20 January 2017 7:00 pm

Royal Canadian Legion - Branch 59 Moose Jaw, Moose Jaw





Login