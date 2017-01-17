Still Working to Replace the LIP

It's been three months since the LIP model was defeated in the referendum and there's still no program in place and still no funding model as we approach year two of cast iron replacement in Moose Jaw. City council and administration are facing a time crunch as they look to come up with a new cast iron replacement program before spring.

Phase one that was done last year, was all included in the LIP model for things like service connections and what would be replaced, but since that funding model was voted down, this new council must choose what will be paid for under the new program, such as how much road will be repaved and what to do with lead lines.

City Manager Matt Noble and his team met with council Monday night to try and get the ball rolling. "Basically, we were just looking for insight as to what council expectations of the program may be. There are various components of a watermain replacement program so basically, we're looking for how they want those components handled."

Discussion jumped all over the place from what other cities are doing, what some councillors wanted to see, what was feasible in terms of work and even a potential subsidy from the city to cover part of the cost for lead line replacement. There's an opportunity to save money in the project by only repaving the trench that is dug to replace the watermain but it would be up to council to decide if that's a valid option.

Noble said it was basically like starting over, taking them back to the drawing board where they stood three years ago when they first came up with the LIP funding model. Some of those same program options will be included in the new funding proposal that is expected to come back to council in a few weeks. From there, councillors will need to decide what options they want and that will translate into cost. Once that's done, administration can start figuring out how to pay for the work before presenting those options to council for final approval.