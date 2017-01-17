Wakamow Rotary Club Gives Back To Community

Moose Jaw's Wakamow Rotary Club finished up 2016 with six donations to local groups and organizations around the city.

Chair of the Community Giving Committee for the club is Karen Hagel who explained the criteria the follow to allocate funds.

"Rotary itself has six areas of focus," explained Hagel. "They are peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, education and literacy and economic development. We use those guidelines not only internationally, but locally."

She said the members of the club take pride in providing support to people in the community.

"The moto of rotary is 'service above self' and I think that the members want to make the world a better place, so we look for opportunities to do that. This committee, although we have committees that deal internationally, this committee looks at local needs and ways to make our city a better place for our citizens."

Along with the Positive Ticketing Program there were five other recipients.

Mental Health Association Healing Drum Circle Program $2000 presented by Brenda Brodie to Director Donna Bowyer.

Pediatrics Ward at the Dr. F. H. Wigmore Regional Hospital $500 with Sharon Boszak, Office Admin (C) and Judy Vermette (L) and Brenda Brodie (R).

Joe’s Place “Voltage" program $300 with Director Joe Dueck (centre) and Judy Vermette (L) and Brenda Brodie(R) presenting the cheque.

TransCanada Trail in Wakamow Valley $300 with Ailsa McKeen, Office Admin (C) accepting cheque from Brenda Brodie (L) and Judy Vermette (R).

The Heart of the City Piano Program $200: with Brenda Brodie (R) presenting to Melinda Grass, Program Director, at Empire School

Hagel said they owe a large thank you to the citizens of Moose Jaw, as most of the money they use to help groups in the city comes from their fundraiser at the end of the year.

"One that just finished was the Christmas tree sales that we do annually in the Co-op parking lot. That provides the largest bulk of our funds during the year to support local projects like these ones. We were very pleased with the support from the community."

The donations were passed out to the six recipients on December 20th.

The International Rotary foundation was named "Worlds Outstanding Foundation For 2016" by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.