Premier Agrees with Ottawa on Health-Funding Deal

Despite earlier concerns, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall signed an agreement with the federal government for health care funding.

The deal is for an additional 348.8-million dollars over 10 years -- primarily for investments in home and mental-health care.

In December, Wall argued that the 3% increase to the health transfer rate wasn't high enough, and asked for a minimum 5.2% bump.

The deal holds the health transfer increase to either three per cent or the three-year moving average of nominal GDP growth -- whichever is higher.

Saskatchewan joins the Atlantic provinces and all three territories in striking similar deals with Ottawa. The funding contains $190.3 million for improved home care, and an additional $158.5 million earmarked for mental health initiatives.